Man tried to scam family that lost 7 in fatal crash, officials say

Erlinda Zacarias, left, and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana hold a portrait showing four of their six children who died on Saturday in "a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in North Las Vegas. The children, counter clockwise from upper left, are Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, Bryan Axel Zacarias, Adrian Zacarias and Fernando Yeshua Mejia. Gabriel Mejia-Barrera and David Mejia-Barrera, adult sons of Jesus Mejia-Santana and stepsons to Erlinda, and Erlinda's brother, Jose Zacarias-Caldera, also died in the accident. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a man tried to scam a woman who lost seven relatives in a crash last month, city officials announced Monday.

The man had purportedly misrepresented his relationship with North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

“It’s disgusting anybody would try to prey on anyone who has suffered such a tragedy,” a North Las Vegas spokesman wrote in a statement.

At some point after the Jan. 29 crash, Lee and his wife met with Erlinda Zacarias and Jesus Mejia-Santana to offer condolences, and the alleged scammer was there, the statement said. “He was not personally affiliated with the other individual who was there, and along with the family, believed the man was also there in support of the family.”

It was not immediately clear what happened next.

But according to a Facebook post Zacarias shared on Facebook Monday from another user, the ploy led Zacarias to suspend a GoFundMe campaign that raised $300,000 in several days, as to not take advantage of the public.

Those funds were used to cover the burial of her four children and her adult brother Saturday, but not enough was left to bury her two adult stepsons in Mexico, Zacarias wrote on another Facebook post.

They were: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

The seven victims, who were riding in the family minivan, were killed after a man sped through a red light on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street, causing a wreck that also killed him and his passenger.

Zacarias has since launched another campaign Sunday to raise funds to bury her stepsons, Brothers Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23, and David Mejia-Barrera, 25, and to provide money for the brothers’ two small children.

That GoFundMe had only raised $20 since it launched Sunday afternoon.

Zacarias and the North Las Vegas Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

