Man tries to lure child into van near North Las Vegas school

A man attempted to lure a child into his van near a school in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Scott Elementary School (Google)

The attempt happened Monday afternoon near Scott Elementary School, 5700 N. Bruce St., North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said Tuesday.

A man in a white van with lettering said something to a child near the school, Leavitt said. The child yelled and the van drove off, he said.

On Tuesday, a man approached three Richard Bryan Elementary School students Tuesday morning and attempted to lure them into his car, the school reported.

The students, who were walking to the Summerlin school, refused the ride and made it safely to school, a message sent home to parents by Principal Kori Deal said.

5700 N. Bruce St., Las Vegas, NV