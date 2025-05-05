DUI suspect was 3 times above legal limit in crash that killed Las Vegas student, police say

Keenan Jackson, 37, was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license.

Keenan Jackson stands for his initial hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. He was charged in the suspected DUI fatal crash that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man accused of crashing into and killing an Arbor View High School senior Friday morning told police that he was coming from Starbucks and had not consumed alcohol, despite a blood alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit, according to his arrest report.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. McKenzie Scott, 18, was walking in a marked crosswalk on North Buffalo Drive when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Jackson, who witnesses said was speeding, according to his arrest report.

“There were no other cars in the roadway blocking the vehicle’s view of the crosswalk and stated that due to the speed of the vehicle, the pedestrian could not have done anything to get out of the way,” the report read.

Another witness said she saw a black backpack fly in the air after the crash. Scott was also thrown into the roadway as Jackson’s car came to a stop two to 40 feet after the teen was struck, police said in the report.

Scott, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center shortly after the crash, according to a social media post by Metro.

Police said that Jackson struggled to stand upright while being questioned at the scene, noting that his blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit. Officers also observed that Jackson had bloodshot eyes, a blank stare, and slurred speech, according to the report.

Jackson, according to police, said he last smoked marijuana two weeks before the crash, but denied drinking alcohol. Police also said Jackson blew a 0.286 during his preliminary breath test. Anything over the legal limit, which is .08% in Nevada, constitutes impairment, according to state law.

He also failed multiple sobriety tests, police said in the report.

The arrest report also indicated that Jackson was driving with an identification card only and no driver’s license. He told police that his girlfriend owned the car and he had stopped at Starbucks on his way home.

The next day, a Las Vegas judge set Jackson’s bail at $500,000. As of Monday afternoon, a Clark County inmate database showed that Jackson was still in custody.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.