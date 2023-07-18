112°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Man was driving 102 mph prior to crash that killed pedestrian, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2023 - 8:37 am
 
Updated July 20, 2023 - 8:36 am
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestri ...
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in central Las Vegas, police said Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mikel Morgan II (Metropolitan Police Department)
Mikel Morgan II (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 23-year-old man fled from a traffic stop at high speed minutes before causing a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in central Las Vegas, police said.

Mikel Morgan II was arrested Monday and charged with reckless driving, failure to stop at the scene of a crash, and disobeying a peace officer in connection with the June 22 crash.

Police said at the time that a speeding 2013 BMW 328i collided with a silver 2011 Mercury Sable near East Sahara Avenue and State Street, and the crash sent the BMW spinning into a pedestrian standing in the bus lane.

The pedestrian was later identified as 39-year-old Ramos Warren by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Morgan was pulled over by police near Sahara and Joe W Brown Drive four minutes before the crash after officers saw Morgan on his cellphone in an unregistered car, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

As an officer exited his vehicle, Morgan sped off. After the crash, Morgan fled the scene on foot and officers who pulled him over confirmed that the BMW left at the crash was the car they stopped.

Officers found Morgan’s ID in the car. During the search, police also found two loaded firearms and a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

Crash data reviewed by police showed Morgan’s BMW was going 102 mph one second before the crash. According to the report, Morgan barricaded himself inside a North Las Vegas home for more than five hours before surrendering to police.

Court records show Morgan pleaded no contest or guilty to misdemeanor speeding charges on three prior occasions. They included speeding one to 10 mph, 11-15 mph and 41 mph or more over the speed limit. In addition, he had charges dismissed on counts of aggressive driving and participating in a speed contest.

His sentences included fines, orders to complete traffic school and points added to his license.

Morgan posted $15,000 bail on Tuesday, prior to being formally charged, and is no longer in custody.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
2
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
3
Boring’s Vegas Loop expansion includes 81 stations
Boring’s Vegas Loop expansion includes 81 stations
4
Desert Radiology changes could exacerbate Las Vegas doctor shortage
Desert Radiology changes could exacerbate Las Vegas doctor shortage
5
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Arrest made after pedestrian hit by 2 cars
By / RJ

Victor Morales, 55, is accused of DUI in connection with a July 10 crash with a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a second car.

More stories
Woman killed, suspected speeding driver jailed after fiery crash
Woman killed, suspected speeding driver jailed after fiery crash
Police: Man evaded police in stolen car before threatening shootout
Police: Man evaded police in stolen car before threatening shootout
Man hit 105 mph after recently completing traffic school, police say
Man hit 105 mph after recently completing traffic school, police say
Arrest made after pedestrian hit by 2 cars
Arrest made after pedestrian hit by 2 cars
Girl’s death in hit-and-run caused by high-speed chase, police say
Girl’s death in hit-and-run caused by high-speed chase, police say
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph