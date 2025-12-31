Man went on 2-day spree of commercial burglaries, Las Vegas police say

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a series of commercial burglary series that occurred throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a two-day spree of commercial burglaries, Las Vegas police said.

The burglaries occurred throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Dec. 21 and in the northwest part of the valley and North Las Vegas on Dec. 23, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The suspect “forcibly entered businesses where he stole merchandise and money,” the Metro press release said.

Surveillance footage indicated that the same suspect was involved in both sets of burglaries.

“Through a combination of investigative techniques,” police said they identified the suspect as 27-year-old T’Shawn Allen.

Police said Allen was arrested on Dec. 23 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of burglary of a business, 2nd offense; two counts of attempted burglary of a business, 2nd offense; and 12 counts of destroy property of another, $250 to $5,000.