56°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Man went on 2-day spree of commercial burglaries, Las Vegas police say

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, on the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue in Las ...
2 arrested in California in connection with double homicide in Las Vegas
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Man who shot intruders at Summerlin home was defending himself
A KFC fast-food restaurant is seen in Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu T ...
Police: Gravy dispute at North Las Vegas KFC leads to stabbing, arrests
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on Sierra Vista Drive on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. ( ...
Suspect in Las Vegas shooting death arrested in California
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2025 - 3:13 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2025 - 3:17 pm

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a two-day spree of commercial burglaries, Las Vegas police said.

The burglaries occurred throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Dec. 21 and in the northwest part of the valley and North Las Vegas on Dec. 23, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The suspect “forcibly entered businesses where he stole merchandise and money,” the Metro press release said.

Surveillance footage indicated that the same suspect was involved in both sets of burglaries.

“Through a combination of investigative techniques,” police said they identified the suspect as 27-year-old T’Shawn Allen.

Police said Allen was arrested on Dec. 23 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of burglary of a business, 2nd offense; two counts of attempted burglary of a business, 2nd offense; and 12 counts of destroy property of another, $250 to $5,000.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES