Man who died in Las Vegas while under house arrest identified

A 46-year-old man who died last week while under house arrest has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was David Marks of Las Vegas, according to the coroner’s office, which had not determined a cause and manner of death as of Monday.

Las Vegas police have said that Marks died on Nov. 25 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center after suffering a medical episode at his home. Police initially reported his age as 43.

Marks had been on house arrest since June, when he was charged with theft greater than $3,500, police said.

