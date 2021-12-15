Man who died in ‘medical episode’ after Metro arrest ID’d

A sword-wielding man who died in Las Vegas police custody after a standoff in the south valley this month was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A sword-wielding man who died in Las Vegas police custody after a standoff in the south valley this month was 37-year-old Michael Guillory.

Guillory’s cause and manner of death were pending Tuesday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which identified him.

Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. Dec. 5 to a report of a man who was breaking into cars in the 2400 block of East Serene Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Armed with a sword, Guillory barricaded himself in a vehicle for about 2½ hours, police said.

He then tried to flee on foot, said police, noting that during his attempt, he “fought” with a police dog and tried to injure it.

Police said the Las Vegas resident was shocked with a stun gun, taken into custody and hospitalized.

Guillory died the next day at University Medical Center from a “medical episode,” police said.

Guillory was facing one count each of resisting police with a deadly weapon, possession of an illicit drug, mistreatment of a police animal, and attempt to kill a police animal.

Prosecutors denied one of the dog-related charges, and the case was thrown out after his death, court records show.

