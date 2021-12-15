50°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Man who died in ‘medical episode’ after Metro arrest ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2021 - 5:25 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A sword-wielding man who died in Las Vegas police custody after a standoff in the south valley this month was 37-year-old Michael Guillory.

Guillory’s cause and manner of death were pending Tuesday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which identified him.

Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. Dec. 5 to a report of a man who was breaking into cars in the 2400 block of East Serene Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Armed with a sword, Guillory barricaded himself in a vehicle for about 2½ hours, police said.

He then tried to flee on foot, said police, noting that during his attempt, he “fought” with a police dog and tried to injure it.

Police said the Las Vegas resident was shocked with a stun gun, taken into custody and hospitalized.

Guillory died the next day at University Medical Center from a “medical episode,” police said.

Guillory was facing one count each of resisting police with a deadly weapon, possession of an illicit drug, mistreatment of a police animal, and attempt to kill a police animal.

Prosecutors denied one of the dog-related charges, and the case was thrown out after his death, court records show.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
2
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, more coming tonight
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, more coming tonight
3
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
4
MGM Resorts International selling Mirage operations for over $1B
MGM Resorts International selling Mirage operations for over $1B
5
Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024, sources say
Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024, sources say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST