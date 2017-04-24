Man who held knife to baby’s throat in 2014 arrested Sunday

Paul Thomas Freeman was arrested Sunday, April 23, on charges related to a 2014 incident. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A man accused of threatening to kill his daughters and parents with a butcher knife in 2014 was arrested Sunday on multiple charges.

Paul Thomas Freeman, 49, was arrested on one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of child abuse or neglect, and one count of coercion with force or threat of force.

According to a Las Vegas police report, Freeman, his girlfriend and their two daughters were living with Freeman’s parents during the incident.

When Freeman asked his mother for a ride home on Aug. 23, 2014, he confronted her about her attempt to evict him from her home. During the confrontation, he grabbed the steering wheel of the vehicle “trying to force it into oncoming traffic,” according to the report. His two daughters were in the car.

Later that day, according to the report, Freeman picked up his 9-month-old daughter by her hair and held a butcher knife to her throat. He told his mother, “I’m gonna make sure that you suffer” and “you’re going to see these kids and everybody else die before you die,” the report alleges.

According to the report, all attempts to locate Freeman during the investigation “were unsuccessful as he is reportedly transient.”

Clark County Detention Center records show that Freeman also was arrested Sunday on charges related to another case. In that case, he faces one count each of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Details on those charges were not immediately available.

