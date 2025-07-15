Man who pleaded guilty to 2005 murder dies at Las Vegas hospital

A man serving life in prison stemming from a fatal stabbing in 2005 died at a Las Vegas hospital, officials said.

A man serving life in prison for committing a fatal stabbing in 2005 died earlier this month at a Las Vegas hospital, officials said Monday.

Lazaro Vera-Osio, 69, died July 2 at the Centennial Hills Hospital, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Clark County District Court records show Vera-Osio pleaded guilty to first degree murder in 2005 from an incident that occurred May 22 of that year.

Vera-Osio was serving a sentence of 240 months to life with the possibility of parole at the High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs.

A cause or manner of death was not listed, but an autopsy was ordered, officials said.

Further details were not provided.

