105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Man who pleaded guilty to 2005 murder dies at Las Vegas hospital

Lazaro Vera-Osio (NDOC)
Lazaro Vera-Osio (NDOC)
More Stories
Police search for two suspects in connection with a dead dog in a kennel found near a dumpster ...
Las Vegas police release video in recent dog death case
Defendant Ricky Lee Trader stands before the judge during an emergency petition filed on his be ...
Man admits to 2003 Henderson cold-case murder after DNA linked him to crime scene
3 Las Vegas officers hurt in police chase
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas medical clinic employee accused of sexual assault, faces lawsuit
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2025 - 6:34 pm
 

A man serving life in prison for committing a fatal stabbing in 2005 died earlier this month at a Las Vegas hospital, officials said Monday.

Lazaro Vera-Osio, 69, died July 2 at the Centennial Hills Hospital, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Clark County District Court records show Vera-Osio pleaded guilty to first degree murder in 2005 from an incident that occurred May 22 of that year.

Vera-Osio was serving a sentence of 240 months to life with the possibility of parole at the High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs.

A cause or manner of death was not listed, but an autopsy was ordered, officials said.

Further details were not provided.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES