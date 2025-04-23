Man who refused to leave Las Vegas Realtors’ HQ had handgun, report says

A man who returned to the offices of a Las Vegas real estate trade group after being told to leave had a handgun in a backpack when police arrested him, according to a report.

The Las Vegas Realtors building is seen on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A man who returned to the offices of a Las Vegas real estate trade organization a day after being told to leave the property had a handgun with two extended magazines in a backpack when police arrested him, according to an arrest report.

Daniel Da Vinci, 28, of Henderson, had refused to leave the Las Vegas Realtors headquarters building at 6360 S. Rainbow Blvd. on April 16, the Metropolitan Police Department report said.

According to the report, officers were called just after 9 a.m. due to a “disturbance.”

“The security guard who restrained (Da Vinci) stated that (Da Vinci) was previously asked to leave the property a day prior and (Da Vinci) then returned to the property,” the report stated.

Officers were dispatched after a caller reported that the guard was holding a person later determined to be Da Vinci down in the parking lot “due to refusing to leave,” according to the report.

At that time, a backpack Da Vinci had been carrying was found to have a Glock 19 handgun, along with “two additional extended magazines,” according to the report.

Da Vinci was cited by Metro for not having the appropriate concealed carry weapon permit, the report said.

Da Vinci told police, according to the report, that he “was under the impression” that the concealed carry law was “only for those who carry on their person and not in a backpack.”

According to the report, a background check on Da Vinci noted that he had two outstanding traffic-related warrants, one out of Henderson and one out of Boulder City. Da Vinci was then, the report said, transferred to the custody of the Henderson Police Department.

Da Vinci remained in the Henderson Detention Center as of Tuesday evening, according an online jail log, though he was being held there because of outstanding traffic warrants in Henderson and Boulder City.

Former LVR member

A check of the Las Vegas Realtors “find a Realtor” online search option Tuesday showed that Da Vinci had been an agent with Growth Luxury Realty at one time, though a click on his name led to a “not found” message.

George Kypreos, president of Las Vegas Realtors, said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week that the association’s building was closed for a time during the afternoon of April 16 after police were called about a trespasser “who had been previously ordered to leave the premises.”

“Working alongside LVR security, officers discovered the man was in possession of a firearm,” Kypreos said in the email. Kypreos said no weapons were “discharged.”

Through a spokesperson, Kypreos declined further comment on the matter Tuesday. The spokesperson said in an email that Da Vinci is a former LVR member, but that he is no longer a member.

According to online records, Da Vinci has been cited over a dozen times in the past 10 years for various traffic infractions.

Four of those cases, according to the records, including a reckless driving citation from April 2024, remained open as of Tuesday.

Recent controversy

LVR, the largest real estate trade group in Southern Nevada with close to 16,000 members, has faced controversy of late.

It started last year when a fight broke out between two real estate agents at a board meeting in March, ending with police being called to the scene.

In August, more than 50 real estate agents showed up to the LVR headquarters demanding an independent investigation and transparency into alleged election interference.

That stemmed from the suspension of CEO Wendy DiVecchio for 30 days due to allegations of interfering in an election.

In November, multiple members of the group confirmed to the Review-Journal they had filed formal complaints against the LVR leadership structure with the Nevada attorney general’s office regarding the election tampering.

Then in early January, Merri Perry, LVR’s outgoing board president, and Joshua Campa, who was set to become board president, abruptly resigned from their posts.

Campa was replaced by Kypreos, who released a video on the LVR’s YouTube page detailing the situation and said the days of “neon lights, cheap tricks and endless distractions” were over at the association.

In February, DiVecchio sued LVR and a number of high-profile real estate agents in the Las Vegas Valley for a litany of allegations, including wrongful termination and defamation.

DiVecchio claims she was wrongfully terminated from her role at LVR on Jan 27 after an investigation into alleged tampering of the August LVR board of directors’ election.

In March, luxury real estate agent Zarbod Zanganeh was removed from the board of the LVR less than four months into his two-year term. Reasons for his removal were not specified.

