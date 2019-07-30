86°F
Crime

Man who tried to ram Metro vehicle arrested in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2019 - 5:32 am
 
Updated July 30, 2019 - 5:45 am

Police have detained a man who they say tried to ram a police vehicle head-on in the east valley shortly before midnight Monday.

The incident started about 11:45 p.m. when a Metropolitan Police Department officer noticed a Toyota four-door driving in a reckless manner after leaving a parking lot near Boulder Highway and East Desert Inn Road.

Officers activated their lights and siren and attempted to stop the car at East Desert Inn and Ferndale Street when the driver made a U-turn and began driving on the wrong side of the road.

The man then intentionally tried to ram the Metro vehicle head-on, Metro Lt. David Gordon said in a text.

Patrol units started a pursuit, but discontinued the effort for excessive speed per Metro protocol.

A Metro helicopter followed the vehicle until the driver jumped out less than 5 minutes later about two miles north near 88 Vallejo Ave., just east of U.S. 95 and north of East Charleston Boulevard.

Police established a perimeter and the man was taken into custody a few blocks away in a yard at 65 Suzy Ct., Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.

