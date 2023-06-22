Man with prior DUI drove drunk with children in backseat, police say

Fernando Vasquez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man with a prior DUI conviction was accused of driving drunk with children unrestrained in the car, according to Las Vegas police.

Fernando Vasquez Jr., 29, faces charges of felony DUI, third offense, two counts of child endangerment and driving with a revoked license.

Police pulled over Vasquez on June 12 around 2 a.m. after seeing him driving erratically, including going the wrong way near Tropicana and Paradise. Vasquez argued with officers after he stopped and his eyes were red and watery, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Alcoholic beverages were found on the floor of the vehicle, and Vasquez said he had been drinking.

Three children were sitting in the backseat, with two children sitting on their laps not wearing seat belts or secured in a car seat. Police said Vasquez had his license revoked in February 2022.

Court records show Vasquez pleaded no contest in June 2021 to a DUI charge and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 10 days served.

Vasquez has not been formally charged and has been released from custody on the condition that he not drive. He is due in court on Oct. 10.

