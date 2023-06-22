95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Man with prior DUI drove drunk with children in backseat, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2023 - 5:30 pm
 
Fernando Vasquez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Fernando Vasquez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man with a prior DUI conviction was accused of driving drunk with children unrestrained in the car, according to Las Vegas police.

Fernando Vasquez Jr., 29, faces charges of felony DUI, third offense, two counts of child endangerment and driving with a revoked license.

Police pulled over Vasquez on June 12 around 2 a.m. after seeing him driving erratically, including going the wrong way near Tropicana and Paradise. Vasquez argued with officers after he stopped and his eyes were red and watery, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Alcoholic beverages were found on the floor of the vehicle, and Vasquez said he had been drinking.

Three children were sitting in the backseat, with two children sitting on their laps not wearing seat belts or secured in a car seat. Police said Vasquez had his license revoked in February 2022.

Court records show Vasquez pleaded no contest in June 2021 to a DUI charge and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 10 days served.

Vasquez has not been formally charged and has been released from custody on the condition that he not drive. He is due in court on Oct. 10.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
2
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
3
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
4
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
5
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman with 7 DUI arrests gets sentencing date
Woman with 7 DUI arrests gets sentencing date
Drunk driver sentenced in crash that killed 22-year-old pregnant woman
Drunk driver sentenced in crash that killed 22-year-old pregnant woman
Porn star pleads guilty to stealing cab on Strip with passenger inside
Porn star pleads guilty to stealing cab on Strip with passenger inside
Connecticut officer pleads guilty to DUI charge in fatal 2021 crash
Connecticut officer pleads guilty to DUI charge in fatal 2021 crash
Motorcyclist dies of injuries in DUI wreck
Motorcyclist dies of injuries in DUI wreck
Police arrest 17-year-old suspect in drive-by shooting of 2 kids
Police arrest 17-year-old suspect in drive-by shooting of 2 kids