Crime

Man, woman charged after blaming 2-year-old for injuring child

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2018 - 9:02 am
 

A man and woman were arrested on child abuse charges a month apart after they blamed a 2-year-old for strangling her daughter, causing life-threatening injuries.

Starla Yi, 24, was arrested Aug. 22 after police received an anonymous tip that two small children were being abused at the Sportsman’s Manor Apartments, 5600 Boulder Highway, according to Yi’s arrest report. The ages of the children were redacted in the arrest report.

When Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived at the complex to check on Yi’s children, they found the girls so severely injured that they called for an ambulance to take them to a hospital, the report states.

Both of the girls were “somewhat dirty” and had multiple bruises across their bodies, according to the report. One girl had life-threatening injuries, including burst blood vessels on her face and eyes, that appear to be caused from being strangled.

Metro abuse and neglect detectives interviewed Yi and her boyfriend, Juan Tarin. According to their arrest reports, both told detectives that the girls were rough with each other and fell often.

Yi told police that some of the injuries occurred when she went to the bathroom and both girls “ended up at the table and both magically fell downwards,” the report states. She also said that the girls often ran into walls, and that a 2-year-old child was responsible for strangling Yi’s daughter hard enough to burst blood vessels in her eyes.

After speaking with the doctor who examined both girls at the hospital, detectives determined that neither girl was large or strong enough to cause life-threatening injuries.

Tarin, who is not the biological father of either child, appeared “distant and odd” when he spoke to police, providing “robotic or rehearsed answers” to questions about the girls’ injuries.

Yi was arrested, and a warrant was issued for Tarin’s arrest. He was booked on Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center, where both remain in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15.

Yi and Tarin face five counts each of child abuse or neglect and two counts each of child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Both children are now in Child Protective Services custody.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
More in Crime
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Crime Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like