Manager accused of stealing over $100K from Strip restaurant

Sugar Factory at Fashion Show in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The general manager of a restaurant on the Strip is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the restaurant while awaiting trial in another theft case.

Michael Moore is suspected of stealing $100,073 from Sugar Factory at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, while working as the general manager between Aug. 30 and Dec. 1, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Wednesday.

Supervisors investigating the loss told police that Moore was the only manager working every Monday from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4, when an armored vehicle would show up to take bags of money from the building, according to the arrest report. The company that took the money said it did not have record of about a dozen bags during that month.

The loss totaled more than $66,000 in missing deposits. During the three months Moore worked for the company, executives told police more than $33,000 went missing from the change safe and that they had video of Moore taking money out but never putting bills back in.

One supervisor told police that when he spoke to Moore he “was very calm, poised, and collected, which struck me as odd given the nature and substance of the conversation. He was calculated and composed as if he participated in similar conversations in the past,” he was quoted telling police in the arrest report.

The supervisor told detectives Moore denied any wrongdoing, but he was suspicious of Moore’s recent purchases of a $40,000 watch and a Land Rover Range Rover SUV.

Moore refused to speak to police, according to the arrest report.

Officers noted that Moore was awaiting trial in a “very similar case” in which he was charged with 23 counts of theft.

Court records show he is scheduled for trial in June on the pending case. In 2019, Moore was also ordered to pay $3,875 in restitution to Assurance Realty after he was found guilty of providing nonsufficient checks or funds.

Moore was arrested Tuesday on a warrant and charged with one count of theft over $100,000. He was released with intensive supervision and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 17.

