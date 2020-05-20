Manner of death undetermined for infant found at Las Vegas home

The Clark County coroner’s office said a 7-month-old boy died in August from multiple blunt force injuries but ruled his manner of death as undetermined.

Michal Assefa (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 7-month-old boy found dead in August at a west valley home died from multiple blunt force injuries, but his manner of death is undetermined, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Eskeyaas Tefera’s body was found Aug. 20 at a house on the 8000 block of West Flamingo Road, police said at the time.

Police arrested Michal Assefa, a 30-year-old woman with an undetermined relationship to the child, on one count of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Assefa remains in the Clark County Detention Center on $25,000 bail. Her next court appearance is set for June 18.

