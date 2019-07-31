Marine charged in standoff told Las Vegas police he has PTSD

A former U.S. Marine involved in an hourslong standoff with Las Vegas police last week told officers he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

Guy Nguyen, the suspect in Wednesday's hour long barricade, makes his first court appearance during his hearing on barricade charges at Las Vegas Municipal Court on July 25, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Marine veteran involved in a seven-hour standoff with Las Vegas police last week told officers he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury, according to his arrest report.

Guy Nguyen, 32, was taken into custody about 10:20 p.m. July 24 after the barricade at the St. Clair Apartments, 5450 S. Fort Apache Road, that started about 3:15 p.m. Officers were called after Nguyen made threatening Facebook posts and told police to send SWAT officers to his home, the report said.

Nguyen, who is free after posting bond on a $10,000 bail, has been charged with making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism, court records show.

As a condition of his bail, Nguyen is not allowed to have access to the internet or social media, and he cannot possess any firearms or weapons, court records show.

The day of the barricade, Nguyen posted to Facebook that people in the area should “tell your friends and family to hide,” and that he was “armed to the teeth,” the report said.

He was taken into custody without incident. Nguyen told police he receives services from the VA Medical Center.

VA center spokesman Charles Ramey said in an emailed statement Tuesday that the agency could not say if someone is receiving health care, nor give information on “the type of care and services” a veteran receives, without a signed release.

“All VA facilities provide same-day urgent primary and mental health care services to Veterans who need them, and we urge Veterans to seek care,” he said.

While searching Nguyen’s apartment, officers found three rifles and a handgun, as well as “numerous” ammunition, scopes and magazines, the report said.

A public defender in court Thursday said Nguyen served eight years in the Marines before he was honorably discharged.

Efforts to contact Nguyen on Tuesday were unsuccessful. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 12, court records show.

Ramey said veterans, family members or friends concerned about a veteran’s mental health should contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, or text 838255. Trained professionals are available at veteranscrisisline.net. Both resources are available 24/7.

