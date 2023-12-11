Memorial procession for second of 2 fallen Nevada troopers underway

Sgt. Michael Abbate, one of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 15, is being remembered 0n Monday in the second of two memorial services for the fallen troopers since Friday.

Sergeant Michael Abbate (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The casket carrying Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Alberto Felix is loaded at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Felix and Sgt. Michael Abbate were struck and killed on Interstate 15 by a hit-and-run driver as they helped another driver. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix were struck and killed killed Nov. 30 while responding to a 3:23 a.m. call of a suspicious vehicle that was stopped on the D street exit from northbound I-15, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Monday’s services started at 9:30 a.m., with a procession of police motorcycles and vehicles leaving a downtown Las Vegas funeral home and then heading to the 10:30 a.m. memorial service at Central Church, a megachurch in Henderson.

Central Church, with its large parking lot and indoor capacity, has been the site of several police memorials in recent years, including trooper Felix’s service on Friday, as well as slain Metro officer Truong Thai’s funeral in 2022, and others.

In Felix’s service on Friday, numerous speakers remembered Felix, including his eldest daughter Alyssa, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, and others including fellow troopers.

Here are the details for Abbate’s procession and memorial service on Monday, as provided by a Nevada State Police spokesperson:

The procession will leave the Palm Downtown Mortuary at 1325 N. Main St. at about 9:30 a.m. It will head south on Main, then west on Washington Avenue.

The procession will then travel south on Interstate 15, exiting east on Sahara Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard.

It will then travel south on Las Vegas Boulevard to the eastbound 215 Beltway.

From there, it will travel east to U.S. Highway 95 north, also known as Interstate 515.

The procession will then exit east on Russell Road before ending at Central Church, at 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Viewers can also watch a live stream of the the services here.

Monday’s service is expected to be attended by hundreds of people. Traffic will be affected as the procession winds its way through the Las Vegas Valley.

In Friday’s service for trooper Felix, Felix’s eldest daughter, Alyssa, tearfully told the audience of hundreds that she couldn’t have asked for a better father.

“When he smiles, you could feel the love and comfort, and you just know that everything would be OK,” she said. “He just had this thing with him. I don’t know what it was, but this dad energy that just made you feel safe.”

“Killed in the line of the duty, he worked to protect his fellow Nevadans in the early morning hours,” Lombardo said, describing Felix as a hero. “In the days that have followed, our hearts have been heavy as we mourn both trooper Felix and Sgt. Abbate.

“Our grief has only been compounded by the senseless loss at UNLV,” Lombardo said, referencing the shooting on the university campus Wednesday that killed three professors and injured a fourth faculty member.

A 46-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with the troopers’ deaths the same day they were killed. Jemarcus Williams is accused of being behind the wheel of a 2005 Chevrolet HHR that fatally struck Felix and Abbate.

In a court appearance the day after Williams’ arrest, a prosecutor said Williams had been “heavily intoxicated” at the Palms shortly before the crash.

Abbate’s metal Nevada State Police badge was found during a police search of the vehicle, Metro police have said.

Williams faces numerous charges including two counts each of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death, court records show.

