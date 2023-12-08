Memorial service for trooper killed by hit-and-run driver

A memorial service honoring one of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 15 was held Friday in Henderson.

The casket carrying Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Alberto Felix arrives at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Felix and Sgt. Michael Abbate were struck and killed on Interstate 15 by a hit-and-run driver as they helped another driver. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Law enforcement officers salute the casket during the memorial for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Alberto Felix at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Felix and Sgt. Michael Abbate were struck and killed on Interstate 15 by a hit-and-run driver as they helped another driver. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The casket carrying Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Alberto Felix arrives at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Felix and Sgt. Michael Abbate were struck and killed on Interstate 15 by a hit-and-run driver as they helped another driver. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sgt. Loy Hixson dons a black band on his badge for the memorial for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Alberto Felix at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Felix and Sgt. Michael Abbate were struck and killed on Interstate 15 by a hit-and-run driver as they helped another driver. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The casket of Nevada State Trooper Alberto Felix moves down the Las Vegas Strip during a procession for him on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A tribute to Nevada State Trooper Alberto Felix is projected on the big video screen at Resorts World for his procession for along Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A tribute to Nevada State Trooper Alberto Felix is projected on a video screen at Fashion Show Mall for his procession for along Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Trooper Alberto Felix (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix had stopped to check on a driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel in the early morning hours of Nov. 30 on Interstate 15, near D Street when a vehicle struck them and fled.

Police have accused Jemarcus Williams, 46, of striking the troopers and fleeing the scene. Police arrested Williams later that day, near J Street and Monroe Avenue.

A procession for Felix started from Palm South Jones Mortuary and headed to Central Church in Henderson for the memorial service. A separate service for Abbate is set for Monday.

The Clark County district attorney’s office has charged Williams with two counts each of DUI, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, reckless driving resulting in death, and misdemeanor counts of speeding, failing to properly approach a traffic incident and failing to decrease speed.

Abbate, 37, joined the department in 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in November. Felix, 54, had been with the Highway Patrol since 2019 after serving in the Air Force.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.