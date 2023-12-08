Memorial service for trooper killed by hit-and-run driver begins with procession — WATCH LIVE

A funeral service honoring one of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 15 has started with a Friday morning procession.

Trooper Alberto Felix (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A funeral service honoring one of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 15 is underway a Friday morning procession.

Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix had stopped to check on a driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel in the early morning hours of Nov. 30 on Interstate 15, near D Street when a vehicle struck them and fled.

Police have accused Jemarcus Williams, 46, of striking the troopers and fleeing the scene. Police arrested Williams later that day, near J Street and Monroe Avenue.

A procession for Felix is scheduled to start at about 9:30 a.m. from Palm South Jones Mortuary, heading to Central Church in Henderson, where the memorial service is expected to start at about 10:30 a.m.. A separate service for Abbate is set for Monday.

The Clark County district attorney’s office has charged Williams with two counts each of DUI, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, reckless driving resulting in death, and misdemeanor counts of speeding, failing to properly approach a traffic incident and failing to decrease speed.

Abbate, 37, joined the department in 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in November. Felix, 54, had been with the Highway Patrol since 2019 after serving in the Air Force.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.