58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Memorial service for trooper killed by hit-and-run driver — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2023 - 9:01 am
 
Updated December 8, 2023 - 11:27 am
Trooper Alberto Felix (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Trooper Alberto Felix (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Memorial services for trooper Alberto Felix at Central Church in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 8, 2 ...
Memorial services for trooper Alberto Felix at Central Church in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Memorial services for trooper Alberto Felix at Central Church in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 8, 2 ...
Memorial services for trooper Alberto Felix at Central Church in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Memorial services for trooper Alberto Felix at Central Church in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 8, 2 ...
Memorial services for trooper Alberto Felix at Central Church in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Memorial services for trooper Alberto Felix at Central Church in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 8, 2 ...
Memorial services for trooper Alberto Felix at Central Church in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A funeral service honoring one of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 15 is underway Friday morning.

Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix had stopped to check on a driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel in the early morning hours of Nov. 30 on Interstate 15, near D Street when a vehicle struck them and fled.

Police have accused Jemarcus Williams, 46, of striking the troopers and fleeing the scene. Police arrested Williams later that day, near J Street and Monroe Avenue.

A procession for Felix started from Palm South Jones Mortuary and headed to Central Church in Henderson for the memorial service. A separate service for Abbate is set for Monday.

The Clark County district attorney’s office has charged Williams with two counts each of DUI, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, reckless driving resulting in death, and misdemeanor counts of speeding, failing to properly approach a traffic incident and failing to decrease speed.

Abbate, 37, joined the department in 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in November. Felix, 54, had been with the Highway Patrol since 2019 after serving in the Air Force.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ
1
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
2
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
3
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
4
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
5
NFR to begin Friday after 1st go-round postponed
NFR to begin Friday after 1st go-round postponed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Vigil at Allegiant Stadium for troopers rescheduled for Thursday
Vigil at Allegiant Stadium for troopers rescheduled for Thursday
Memorial services announced for fallen Nevada troopers
Memorial services announced for fallen Nevada troopers
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
‘Remember them’: Vigil held in honor of Highway Patrol trooper killed on duty
‘Remember them’: Vigil held in honor of Highway Patrol trooper killed on duty
Vigil for fallen troopers set for Allegiant Stadium
Vigil for fallen troopers set for Allegiant Stadium
‘Heavily intoxicated’: Bail set for DUI suspect in Nevada trooper deaths
‘Heavily intoxicated’: Bail set for DUI suspect in Nevada trooper deaths