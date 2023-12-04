53°F
Crime

Memorial services announced for fallen Nevada troopers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2023 - 5:31 pm
 
Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Memorial services were announced Sunday for two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers who were struck and killed Thursday on Interstate 15.

The services for trooper Alberto Felix will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church in Henderson.

Services for Sgt. Michael Abbate will be held on Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m., also at Central Church.

The services will be open to the community and will also be live-streamed on the Nevada State Police YouTube channel, according to a new release from the Nevada State Police on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

Tow truck operators, Nevada Highway Patrol and Capitol Police drive in a memorial procession on ...
Procession honors two Nevada troopers
By / RJ

Tow trucks and police vehicles traveled U.S. 95, I-15, and I-215 in a memorial procession in honor of the two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed Thursday.

