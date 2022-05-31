Memorial weekend garners dozens of suspected DUI arrests in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police conducted a blitz in the south central and convention center area command, near the Las Vegas Strip and east area of downtown Saturday night.

Dozens were arrested on suspicion of impaired driving over Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

Police said 250 vehicles were stopped, officers issued 75 citations and 31 suspected impaired drivers were arrested.

Bookings logs for Clark County Detention Center between Friday and Monday night showed 66 people were arrested with probable cause for suspected impaired driving across the valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials did not immediately respond with their arrest numbers.

Metro also responded to three fatal crashes over the weekend, at Alto Avenue and North Ringe Lane, Skye Canyon Park Drive and Iron Mountain Road and East Desert Inn Road and Arapaho Circle.

On Saturday afternoon, motorcycle rider Marlon Zuniga-Torres, 43, died after his 2004 Honda Shadow collided with a 2022 Hyundai Accent attempting to turn left from Ringe Lane, police said.

Within two hours, a 16-year-old dirt bike rider was dead after police said he ran through a red light and was struck by a Cadillac XTS at Skye Canyon Park Drive and Iron Mountain Road.

On Monday, officers said a man in a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu drove off the road around 4 p.m. near East Desert Inn Road and Arapaho Circle and crashed through a wall and into a tree, killing the man.

