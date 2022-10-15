Mentor, coach, brother: Las Vegas officer killed in the line of duty honored

Law enforcement, elected officials and community members gathered at 6 p.m. for the Sunset Park vigil honoring Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai.

Officer Truong Thai (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jada Thai, left seated, the daughter of fallen Las Vegas officer Truong Thai, her mother Angela, right, and Las Vegas police officers gathered during a candlelight vigil for Thai, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thai was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Two days after he was fatally shot in the line of duty, Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai was honored Saturday night with a candlelight vigil.

Several hundred people including law enforcement, elected officials and community members gathered around for the vigil at Sunset Park.

Speakers at the vigil highlighted Thai’s commitment to law enforcement and called on the community to rally around law enforcement.

Thai, 49, had been an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1999. He was fatally shot in the torso and died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center Thursday morning.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, the call that would ultimately lead to Thai’s death came in. He and other officers were called to South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road after a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police said Tyson Hampton, 24, shot at officers, striking Thai before fleeing the scene. Hampton was arrested near South Eastern Avenue and East Desert Inn Road and suffered minor injuries.

South Central Area Command Officer Greg Hilton, who worked alongside Thai, spoke as other SCAC officers stood behind him.

Hilton’s voice broke as he talked about the friendship he had with Thai and memories on and off the job that they shared. Hilton said he and Thai were scheduled to work on overtime shift during the time the vigil was happening.

“He could easily have been a sergeant or a lieutenant or more. The bottom line is he could have easily been anywhere he wanted to on this department and where was he? He was working in the most dangerous area of the city on graveyard and working with officers 20 years his junior,” Hilton said through tears. “Why? Because he loved it.”

He called Thai his mentor, coach and brother.

Hilton said after he was involved in a shooting, Thai took him and Hilton’s kids on a fishing trip.

A stage was set up in the park surrounded by flags with Thai’s picture on them. A large photo of Thai was on the screen behind stage.

Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association said he knew Thai for 23 years and described the call that Thai and his partner responded to that led to his death.

“While mortally wounded, Officer Thai did not lay on the ground in fear,” Grammas said. “Knowing the suspect was still engaging and with only the thought of protecting his partner and the victim of the call, he pulled out his firearm, looked evil in the eye and returned fire, eventually causing the suspect to flee.”

Representatives of the Vietnamese-American Community of Las Vegas and the Asian Community Development Council gave remarks in English and Vietnamese to comfort the family.

At around 7:10 p.m. Saturday, the candles of Thai’s ex-wife Angela Thai and 19-year-old daughter Jada Thai were lit as they sat in the front row of white chairs placed in the park.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo knelt in front of them to offer condolences as the light was passed to those in attendance illuminating the crowd.

Las Vegas police on Saturday morning identified Officer Ryan Gillihan, 32, as the other officer who fired his weapon. Gillihan has been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 2017 and is on paid administrative leave.

Hampton appeared in court Friday and faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, four counts of attempted murder, and one count each of battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. He remains in custody without bail.

Thursday’s shooting was the third time in a week that police in the Las Vegas valley had shot at someone. On Monday, a North Las Vegas police officer fatally shot a man who was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask and pulling a gun on people near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue.

Henderson police shot at a 19-year-old on Tuesday after he pointed long gun at four officers.

Police said earlier in the week that it would release funeral details when available.

Truong Thai’s family requested that all donations go to the Injured Police Officers Fund.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.