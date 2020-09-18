94°F
Methamphetamine with street value of $3.9M seized in Arizona

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2020 - 10:25 am
 
Updated September 18, 2020 - 11:12 am

Law enforcement officers near Kingman, Arizona, seized almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine, leading to the arrest of four people Thursday evening during a traffic stop.

About 5:30 p.m., detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s general narcotics enforcement stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40, south of Kingman, according to a statement from the agency. Police found 89 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the car.

The Sheriff’s Office estimated that the drugs have a street value of about $3.9 million.

Those arrested were 22-year-old German Alvarado, 28-year-old Abril Arreguin, 24-year-old Marlon Torres and 30-year-old Moises Moralez-Marquez. All face charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

