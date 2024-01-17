Metro arrests woman for impersonating attorney

Metro detectives confirmed the 36-year-old has never been an attorney with the Nevada State Bar.

Cenia Poulsen (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently posing as an attorney in Nevada.

Cenia Poulsen, 36, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday, according to a news release.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives believe Poulsen portrayed herself as an attorney since January 2022 and accepted money to “file documents” through the court systems,” the release stated. “These services included divorces, legal reviews/insights, name changes and adoptions defrauding multiple victims.”

Metro detectives confirmed Poulsen has never been an attorney with the Nevada State Bar.

Poulsen was arrested on a multitude of various felony charges to include: forgery, theft, preparing or delivering simulated legal documents and offering false instrument for public office filings.

Detectives learned she also worked under the name of Cenia Del Pozo and Cenia Carillo.

If you have any information regarding this case, or had legal work processed by Poulsen, please contact Metro detectives at 702-828-3251.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.