Metro: Carjacking leads to several arrests in Henderson

Multiple people were arrested in Henderson on Wednesday after a someone reported being carjacked at gunpoint in Laughlin, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Dispatchers received a call at 1:50 p.m. from an unidentified victim who reported that “multiple suspects armed with a firearm” had taken their vehicle near the 3200 block of Rio Vista Drive in Laughlin, Metro said in an email.

The vehicle took off from the scene, and was tracked by Metro’s Air Unit, police said. The suspects exited the vehicle and were apprehended near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive, police said.

Officials with nearby nearby Nevada State University said in a Facebook post that a shelter-in-place order issued Wednesday afternoon has since been lifted.

“There is NO longer a threat on the NSU campus,” the post stated. “Police have cleared all NSU facilities. Resume normal activities.”

Police did not immediately release additional details.

