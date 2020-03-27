Metro corrections officer tests positive for coronavirus

The Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer tested positive for the virus after returning from vacation to a city heavily affected by the virus.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer has tested positive for coronavirus.

The department announced the positive test result in a statement sent Friday afternoon. The employee was on vacation and visited a city heavily affected by the virus, and he began showing symptoms before he returned to work.

“This employee never entered the workplace after returning home from vacation and was not experiencing symptoms prior to leaving Las Vegas,” the department said.

No workplace contamination occurred because of the employee, according to the statement. An update issued shortly after an initial statement clarified that the employee was a corrections officer.

As of Friday afternoon, 31 Metro employees have been tested for the virus. The results of 14 tests have been negative, and 16 tests are still pending, the department said.

