94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Metro investigates after man dies from gunshot wounds inside crashed car

A Metro police vehicle on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Rev ...
A Metro police vehicle on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Crime scene tape is seen at Lewis Family Park in the east Las Vegas Valley, where the Metropoli ...
Arrests made after fatal shooting near Lewis Family Park
Crime scene tape is seen at Lewis Family Park in the east Las Vegas Valley, where the Metropoli ...
Man shot and killed near park full of kids, police say
Mitchell Harris (Aura Harris)
Lawsuit: Inmate killed by cellmate made multiple requests to move cells
Police ID officers who shot, killed knife-wielding man near the Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2024 - 6:16 pm
 

A man died after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a crashed car on Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to South Decatur Boulevard and Sobb Avenue after hearing several gunshots. Officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a fixed object with a man inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Police instructed anyone with information about the incident to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES