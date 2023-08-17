Metro K-9 heals after stabbing, returns to duty

A K9 injured in an attack by a suspect late last month has returned to duty for the Metropolitan Police Department.

K-9 Diko (Metropolitan Police Department)

Diko is back on the prowl for bad guys.

The K-9 was injured when he was stabbed several times by a suspect late last month.

DIKO UPDATE! He's back to work!! K9 Diko has been cleared to return to duty and he's already helped find a bad guy!

His handler, K9 Officer Camacho, is excited to have his partner riding in the back of the SUV on calls again! pic.twitter.com/y62jBIYrcL — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 16, 2023

“K-9 Diko has been cleared to return to duty and he’s already helped find a bad guy!,” Metro posted Wednesday evening on X. “His handler, K-9 Officer Camacho, is excited to have his partner riding in the back of the SUV on calls again!”

Diko was stabbed several times on July 24 in an arrest on Cambridge Street near Maryland Parkway. The suspect, 30-year-old Ezekiel Barnes, was wanted for stabbing a person earlier in the day.

The K-9 recovered at a veterinary clinic.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.