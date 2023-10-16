87°F
Crime

Metro K-9 recovering from stabbing in pursuit of suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2023 - 4:53 pm
 
Raider, a Metropolitan Police Department K-9, is being treated for stab injuries after taking d ...
Raider, a Metropolitan Police Department K-9, is being treated for stab injuries after taking down a burglary suspect on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man faces three felony charges after he allegedly stabbed a police dog during a burglary pursuit early Monday.

Richard Goff, 33, faces charges of burglary, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon and attempting to injure or kill a police animal, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Dispatch received a report of a burglary in progress about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 6500 block of Treadway Lane, near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Flamingo Road.

Arriving officers didn’t locate the suspect at the residence, but another officer noticed a suspect, later identified as Goff, running from the area and entering a second residence.

Goff refused to obey officers’ commands and K-9 Raider was deployed in an effort to take Goff into custody, according to police. While doing so, Goff stabbed Raider. Officers deployed additional low-lethal options to take the suspect into custody.

Raider was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment of his injuries and is recovering.

Goff was taken to University Medical Center Trauma and was treated for injuries, and will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the charges.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Las Vegas prosecutor arrested on charge of trying to lure child for sex
By / RJ

Tanner Castro, a deputy district attorney, faces charges of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct and attempted statuary sexual seduction by a person over 21, according to the Henderson Justice Court website.

