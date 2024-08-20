Metro officer arrested on child abuse charge slapped his 4-year-old, police say

A Metropolitan Police Department correctional officer told his child’s mother he hit the child after becoming flustered while getting the child ready for school.

The Las Vegas police officer arrested Thursday on a felony child abuse charge is accused of striking his 4-year-old child’s face four times, authorities said.

Brandon Pierce, a Metropolitan Police Department correctional officer since 2023, told the child’s mother he hit the child after becoming “flustered” while getting the child ready for school Thursday, according to an arrest report.

A North Las Vegas police officer who examined the child after the alleged incident noted that the child had a slightly swollen and red hand print mark on the left side of their face that had “begun to turn purple,” the arrest report said.

The North Las Vegas officer was called to the child’s school around 5 p.m. Thursday as a result of the alleged incident, and met the child and the child’s mother at the school. The report did not state who contacted police.

The mother told the officer that she left the child at her home in the Pierce’s care around 6 a.m. Thursday to go to work, according to the arrest report.

Around 4 p.m., the mother arrived at the school to pick the child up and school staff told the mother that the child couldn’t leave school until police arrived because the child had made statements about being “slapped in the face” by their father, the arrest report said.

The mother then called Pierce, and he talked about getting flustered because the child was being “difficult” and didn’t want to get ready for school. According to the arrest report, Pierce told the mother that he hit the child on the left side of their face with an open hand strike one time.

After speaking with the mother, the North Las Vegas officer spoke with the child. The child told the officer that they were sitting on a couch in their living room playing with an old car key before the alleged incident, the arrest report said.

Pierce got upset that the child had the key and struck the child on the left side of their face with an open hand strike four times, the child said, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report said Pierce dropped off the child for afternoon prekindergarten classes around 3:45 p.m.

Because Pierce was a law enforcement officer, the North Las Vegas officer did not call him on his cellphone to hear his side of the story before his arrest, the report said.

Metro placed Pierce on “suspension of police powers,” with pay, pending further investigation, according to a Friday news release. A judge said at a Saturday court hearing that Pierce posted bond after being booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

