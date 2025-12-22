68°F
Metro officer faces domestic battery charge

December 22, 2025 - 12:52 pm
 

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested on domestic battery and other charges, officials said Monday.

Gary Moody faces charges of preventing or dissuading the report of a crime, and one count of domestic battery, the department said in a news release.

Moody has been employed with Metro since 2022, and is assigned to the Community Safety Division of the Bolden Area Command. He was placed on paid suspension as officials investigate, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

