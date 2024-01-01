Metro officer faces stalking, other felony charges

Officer Jake Freeman was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD Officer Jake Freeman arrested, facing charges of stalking, according to LVMPD

Officer Jake Freeman

A six-year veteran Las Vegas police officer is facing felony charges of aggravated stalking, attempted home invasion and destroying or injuring the real property of another.

Officer Jake Freeman, who joined the force in 2017, was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Sunday, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Freeman is assigned to the community policing division of Metro’s Summerlin Area Command, the release stated.

His police powers will be suspended, but he will continue to receive a salary pending further investigation, according to the release.

The release did not mention details of the allegations against the officer.

Based on Henderson jail records, Freeman is 30 years old and entered the facility at 4:53 a.m., but there was no record of a pending court date.

