Metro officer hurt while answering call in northwest Las Vegas

A Las Vegas police officer was hurt while responding to a domestic violence call in the northwest valley.

Metro was called about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a possible domestic incident near Alexander Road and Tenaya Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Munson said.

Munson said the officer was hurt while trying to take the person into custody. The officer suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. No further information about those injuries or the officer’s condition were available.

Metro set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, who ran from police

