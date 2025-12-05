Metro officer strangled girlfriend, also a Las Vegas police officer, arrest report says

The report states that Chandler Pike, 29, “did not like” that the woman would be home late for the Thanksgiving holiday after working a busy policing shift.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer strangled and slapped his live-in girlfriend, also a Metro police officer, after he put a gun to his head in front of her at their home, according to an arrest report.

The report states that Chandler Pike, 29, “did not like” that the woman would be home late for the Thanksgiving holiday after working a busy policing shift for Metro’s Enterprise Area Command.

Pike was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday.

According to the report, Pike’s girlfriend texted emergency operators at about 11 a.m. on Friday from the residence the couple shared about a family disturbance.

The woman told investigators that Pike said he planned to shoot himself “in front of her,” according to the report.

She reported that she was strangled and slapped, and was found to be bleeding from from both ears near her earrings. The victim also said that her neck was squeezed so hard that she “urinated on herself and lost consciousness for a brief moment.”

She had her hair pulled, according to the report, and a necklace ripped “off her neck.”

At one point, in the couple’s bedroom, she said Pike wrapped his legs “around her back and squeezed very hard,” which led her to scream for help, “hoping a neighbor would hear.”

The woman told police that she hid two Glock handguns in the home’s kitchen. Two children were in the home when police arrived, about 15 minutes after the woman texted.

She told officers that Pike “drinks often” and that he did not point a gun at her at any time.

Pike was booked on the following charges: two counts of felony domestic violence, strangulation; one count each of felony coercion with threat of force, domestic violence; misdemeanor domestic battery; and coercion constituting domestic violence.

According to court records, Pike posted bond on Saturday and is due in court Dec. 29. Dominic Gentile, who is listed as Pike’s attorney in court records, had no comment when reached by phone Thursday.

Pike, who has been with Metro since 2020, was assigned to the Community Safety Division, Enterprise Area Command. He will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending further investigation, the department said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.