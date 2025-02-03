Metro officers make brief debuts in ‘On Patrol: Live’

Metro Officer Matt Nardone was shown live responding to an apartment complex after a woman was detained after reportedly swinging a tire iron.

It’s ‘very rare’ for Las Vegas police to be prosecuted for a death. Why?

Officers had two brief appearances Friday night in the Metropolitan Police Department’s debut on the television show “On Patrol: Live.”

Independent television network Reelz has a new episode of the show every Friday night, showing live video of officers from several departments across the country.

In a statement, Metro said the department was “proud to partner with On Patrol: Live to enhance transparency, build trust, and showcase the outstanding work of our dedicated officers.”

Live segments from other police departments included the pursuit of a fleeing convicted murder in heavy wooded terrain as well as multiple gun possession or drug trafficking situations.

Metro’s two segments, during the last 30 minutes of the show, were more routine calls.

Metro officer Matt Nardone was shown live responding to an apartment complex after a woman was detained after she reportedly had been swinging a tire iron. The item appeared to be a pink metal pole about 3-4 feet in length.

The woman who called herself Amber looked disoriented as Nardone tried to get her name and ask her what was going on.

Without much action at the scene, anchor Dan Abrams switched to a taped segment where an armed robbery suspect ran from Las Vegas police.

The suspect ran from police just as they stopped their unit. Officers engaged in a foot pursuit and appeared to call for canine support. They eventually got the suspect in custody. He complained of chest pain as he was handcuffed, so they made sure he was in the recovery position on his side as they waited for an ambulance, explaining that position would put the least pressure on his vital organs.

Abrams said the segment was caught on video earlier in the week after a report of a robbery at a Walmart.

The network says Metro rounds out the series’ current roster of police departments and sheriff’s offices, which also includes the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina; the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia; the Daytona Beach Police Department in Florida; the Hazen Police Department in Arkansas; the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office in California; the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee; and the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana.

“On Patrol: Live,” which is starting its fourth season, airs live for three hours every Friday with a repeat immediately after the show and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday on Reelz. It also repeats twice on Saturday evening and three times on Sunday. It is available on the Reelz app as well as DirecTV, DISH, Peacock, Philo and Sling and other networks.

Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas said in a TikTok video that the union wants officers who are being filmed to be compensated, and they are apparently in talks with the network.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.