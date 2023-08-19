Metro police say they found 20,000 grams of meth in Las Vegas home

A man was arrested in northern Las Vegas after Metropolitan Police Department officers said they found over 20,000 grams of meth in his house.

Angel Martinez-Garcia (Metropolitan Police Department)

Angel Martinez-Garcia was arrested by Metropolitan Police Department officers on Wednesday after police said they found over 650 grams of meth in his car in a traffic stop. Police said they later found over 20,000 grams of meth at his house after getting a search warrant.

Martinez-Garcia faces two charges of trafficking over 400 grams of a schedule-one narcotic, according to court records.

According to his arrest report, police suspected that Martinez-Garcia was a delivery driver for meth, which he carried in his backpack, so officers set up surveillance outside of his house Wednesday morning. Officers followed him when he left his house after they were watching for over four hours, and they searched his car after conducting a traffic stop, finding meth and just under $3,000 in his backpack.

Police searched Martinez-Garcia’s house on the 1800 block of Ferrell Street after getting a search warrant two hours later and found over 20,000 grams of meth, just under $1,700 and two handguns, according to the arrest report.

Martinez-Garcia is in custody and is due back in court next Tuesday.

