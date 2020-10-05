Metro receives nearly $600K in grants to improve traffic safety

The Metropolitan Police Department received $598,000 in grants to improve pedestrian and traffic safety, Monday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday received $598,000 in grants to improve pedestrian and traffic safety.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s office of traffic safety awarded the police department four grants, according to a news release from Metro.

The police department received a $248,000 grant as part of its participation in “Joining Forces” a multi-jurisdiction statewide effort to increase safety on the roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws. The goal is to reduce crashes by focusing on impaired and distracted driving, seat belt use, speeding and pedestrian safety.

A $100,000 grant will help officers catch impaired drivers. With the grant, Metro will be able to send additional officers with mobile testing instruments and a phlebotomist in vehicles until September 2021. The goal is to prosecute impaired drivers. Another $150,000 grant will also go to officers patrolling for impaired drivers.

“Impaired driving fatalities have consistently been the most common cause of motor vehicle collisions resulting in injuries and death in Nevada,” according to a release. “Illegal drugs, prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines and lack of sleep can also impair your ability to drive safely.”

Another $100,000 grant will send officers to patrol pedestrian safety through September 2021.

“The goal is to reduce pedestrian involved crashes and save lives by focusing on both pedestrian behavior and driving behavior which puts pedestrians in danger including; distracted driving, seat belts, speed, and impaired driving,” another release stated.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.