Metro report recommends changes after Cybertruck explosion near Trump Hotel

A new police report is recommending changes to policing methods after a man detonated a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas on Jan. 1.

In a screen grab, a fully engulfed Tesla Cybertruck is seen in the valet area outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday, January 1, 2025. (Courtesy Alcides Antunes)

A new Metropolitan Police Department report is recommending changes to officer safety, resource management, communication, training and other policing methods based on the department’s experience when a man detonated a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Years Day.

The report, prepared by Metro’s Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing, was furnished to provide a “comprehensive review” of Metro’s response to the Jan. 1 explosion with the goal of strengthening future preparedness and response efforts, Metro said in a press release Monday announcing the 78-page after-action report.

Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old Green Beret, died by suicide after shooting himself with a handgun seconds before an explosion caused by fireworks, camping fuel and other incendiaries also in the vehicle. The blast left seven others injured.

A coroner report released in June said the U.S. Army Veteran who rented the Cybertruck had a documented history of mental health issues, including suicidal ideations and PTSD.

Some observers speculated about a potential political motive given that Livelsberger detonated the Cybertruck outside the Trump hotel using a vehicle made by Tesla — an all-electric automaker helmed by billionaire Elon Musk, who was closely aligned with Trump during the 2024 election.

A suicide note left by Livelsberger had expressed personal and political grievances but held “no animosity” toward Trump, according to the Metro and federal law enforcement.

Metro said Monday the coordination between local and federal law enforcement and private-sector partners “were essential” in mitigating the threat of public safety during the explosion.

