Crime

Metro seeks help identifying suspected purse thieves

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three men beli ...
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three men believed to be involved in a string of purse thefts at businesses across the Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The first suspect has short dreadlocks and a beard. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The second has shoulder-length dreadlocks. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The third has dreadlocks tied on top of his head. (Metropolitan Police Department)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2025 - 1:25 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three men believed to be involved in a string of purse thefts at businesses across the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the suspects target victims who are distracted, grab their purses and run from the business.

All three suspects were described as Black males, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall.

— The first suspect has short dreadlocks and a beard.

— The second has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

— The third has dreadlocks tied on top of his head.

Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-8577, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555.

