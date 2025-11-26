Metro seeks help identifying suspected purse thieves
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three men believed to be involved in a string of purse thefts at businesses across the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, the suspects target victims who are distracted, grab their purses and run from the business.
All three suspects were described as Black males, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall.
— The first suspect has short dreadlocks and a beard.
— The second has shoulder-length dreadlocks.
— The third has dreadlocks tied on top of his head.
Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-8577, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555.