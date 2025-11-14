Metro seeks public’s help indentifying truck in road rage shooting

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., a caller told Metro dispatchers that a pickup had struck his vehicle near South Arville Street and Blue Diamond Road and then fled, police said.

Detectives said they are searching for an unregistered, lifted 2000 to 2007 Chevrolet Silverado believed to be involved. (LVMPD)

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a pickup truck involved in a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., a caller told Metro dispatchers that a pickup had struck his vehicle near South Arville Street and Blue Diamond Road and then fled, police said. The victim followed the truck until the driver fired a gun toward him near West Russell Road and Torrey Pines Drive.

No one was injured and no property was damaged by the gunfire, according to Metro. The victim stopped following the truck and waited for officers to arrive.

Detectives said they are searching for an unregistered 2000 to 2007 Chevrolet Silverado believed to be involved. Police described the truck as lifted, which means it was modified to be raised higher off the ground.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Metro detectives at 702-828-7815. To remain anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.