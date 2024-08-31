Metro sergeant arrested on charges including oppression, battery

A Metro sergeant is facing charges that include oppression under the color of office and battery.

A Metropolitan Police Department sergeant was arrested Friday and is facing charges that include battery and oppression under the color of law.

Sgt. Kevin Menon was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday and charged with multiple counts of oppression under the color of office, including one with force, subornation of perjury, or inducing someone to lie under oath, and battery on a protected person.

Allegations against Menon were brought to the attention of Metro’s internal affairs bureau, police said. The investigation into these allegations is active and ongoing.

Menon was placed on leave in May under suspension of police powers, but with pay, pending the investigation, according to Metro.

Oppression under the color of office is a charge that, according to state law, pertains to officers accused of acting unlawfully or maliciously in the performance of their duties.

According to statute, oppression under the color of law may include unlawfully and maliciously arresting or detaining someone, seizing property, dispossessing someone of land or injuring someone or their property or rights.

When physical force is used or threatened, the oppression is considered a felony rather than a misdemeanor.

Inducing another person to lie under oath or affirmation is also a felony charge, according to statute.

Menon has been employed with Metro since 2014, police said, and was assigned to the tourist safety division in the convention center area command.

He is scheduled to appear in court for an initial appearance Saturday.

