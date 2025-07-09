Metro gives update on crash that killed 81-year-old woman

The Metropolitan Police Department provided an update regarding a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly Las Vegas woman last month.

The Metropolitan Police Department provided an update Wednesday in its search for a motorist who police say fatally struck an 81-year-old woman last month in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Police said previously that Margaret Brown died June 16 at the University Medical Center three days after she was hit by a 2016-19 Nissan Sentra while crossing Grand Canyon Drive at Desert Inn Road. Brown was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk with a walk signal when the Sentra completed a right turn, striking Brown and knocking her to the ground.

The Nissan fled the area immediately, police said, adding that the vehicle would be missing its lower center grill, and was last seen eastbound on Pioneer Avenue from Grand Canyon following the crash.

Brown’s death marked the 78th traffic-related fatality reported in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-2595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

