Metro to share details of juvenile’s arrest over terrorist threat

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department will share information Friday on a multi-agency joint investigation that led to the arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile responsible for making a terrorist threat online targeting the Las Vegas Valley.

Deputy Chief Dori Koren is scheduled to address the media at 3 p.m. at Metro headquarters.

Police announced the arrest Wednesday.

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is aware of a recent social media post involving terroristic threats,” stated a Metro news release. “The Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) along with the FBI, launched an investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile. The investigation is ongoing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.