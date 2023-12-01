Metro to share details of juvenile’s arrest over terrorist threat
The Metropolitan Police Department will share information Friday on a multi-agency joint investigation that led to the arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile responsible for making a terrorist threat online targeting the Las Vegas Valley.
Deputy Chief Dori Koren is scheduled to address the media at 3 p.m. at Metro headquarters.
Police announced the arrest Wednesday.
“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is aware of a recent social media post involving terroristic threats,” stated a Metro news release. “The Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) along with the FBI, launched an investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile. The investigation is ongoing.”
