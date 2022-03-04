54°F
Metro’s new traffic team arrests 15 motorcyclists in one night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2022 - 6:00 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fifteen motorcyclists were arrested Thursday night for riding recklessly, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bret Ficklin said the group was part of a ride sponsored by Vegas Elite Riders. About 150 motorcyclist met at Meadows Mall to start the ride, and Ficklin said the group “disregarded numerous red traffic signals as they rode.”

The riders were stopped on West Twain Avenue, just east of South Jones Boulevard. All 15 were booked into custody for reckless driving, according to Ficklin. He said Metro’s newly formed Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID) made the arrests.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas police announced the creation of the new team made up of traffic officers who would investigate reckless driving, speeding, impaired driving and street racing.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

