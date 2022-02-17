Mexican woman jailed on drug trafficking charges after police find meth

A Mexican woman was caught driving from Las Vegas to Denver on Tuesday with more than 7,000 grams of meth in the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Jesus Aldana-Felix (LVMPD)

A Mexican woman is accused of driving from Las Vegas to Denver this week with more than 7,000 grams of meth in the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Jesus Aldana-Felix, 41, was arrested and jailed on one count of attempting to sell a controlled substance, trafficking more than 400 grams of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Wednesday.

Aldana-Felix was pulled over at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas after police said she was swerving across lanes. The woman told police it was not her car, but declined to say whose it was.

Aldana-Felix told police in Spanish that she was traveling from Las Vegas to Denver, and then planning to visit Pheonix before returning to her home in Sinaloa, Mexico.

A drug dog that inspected the car did not find anything suspicious, but when officers inspected the trunk, the report indicates, they found a cardboard box and a brick-shaped package wrapped in electrical tape.

“Aldana-Felix became extremely nervous and began staring at detectives while the search was conducted,” according to the arrest report.

Both containers were filled with meth, police said, which totaled 7,020 grams, or 15.5 pounds.

Aldana-Felix is being held on $100,000 bail.

