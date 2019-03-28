Missing Las Vegas girl, 11, found in New York; mom in custody

Nissa Domingo, 11, was found Tuesday, March 26, 2019, by the New York Police Department. (NYPD)

An 11-year-old Las Vegas girl missing since February was found in New York City, and her mother is in custody pending extradition.

Nissa Domingo has been reunited with her father, Randy, according to Detective George Tsourovakas, a spokesman for the New York Police Department. Raenzza Domingo, 37, was found Tuesday at a motel in Queens and told investigators where they could find her daughter.

According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Raenzza Domingo on Feb. 6 on a charge of detainment, concealment or removal of a child in violation of custody right or court order.

Nissa previously had been last seen Feb. 15 at the hotel where her mother was found, according to an NYPD news release.

According to the New York Daily News, Raenzza Domingo and friends took Nissa to New York on a religious mission.

