Crime

Missing Ohio girl dies in Henderson, man detained

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2020 - 7:39 pm
 
St. Rose Dominican Hospital-Siena Campus in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A teenage girl reported missing last month in Ohio died at a Henderson hospital on Tuesday, and a 19-year-old man was detained in connection with the death.

Kathryn McGuire, 15, of Painesville, Ohio, was reported missing Nov. 26 after police suspect she ran away with another 15-year-old girl, according to a statement from Painesville police.

On Tuesday, McGuire was brought to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Officers suspect she was last seen with 19-year-old Aaron Larkin in Henderson.

The other girl was found in Long Beach last Friday and told police she and McGuire had voluntarily left with Larkin to go to California, police said.

Painesville police said Larkin was detained by the Henderson Police Department. It was unclear whether he was still detained as of Saturday night.

Henderson police declined to comment, citing an open investigation, but said no one has been arrested in connection with the girl’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Painesville police at 440-392-5840.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

