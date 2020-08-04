‘Mobbed Up’ Live: Q&A with Las Vegas mob experts

Las Vegas Review-Journal Podcast Producer Reed Redmond and Mob Museum VP of Exhibits and Programs Geoff Schumacher hosted a live Q&A about the history of the mob in Las Vegas.

Over the past two months, the Review-Journal’s podcast series ‘Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas’ has taken listeners through the history of organized crime in Las Vegas.

Redmond and Schumacher will be joined by some of the voices from the podcast to discuss key moments, reveal new stories and answer listener questions.