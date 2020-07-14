Mobbed Up podcast: ‘Dirty Laundry — Part 9’

Part 9 of “Mobbed Up” tells the story of surprise witness during a sentencing hearing for Lawrence Neumann, a member of the “Hole in the Wall” gang.

Frank Cullotta, 44, appears in District Court for a sentencing hearing in May 1982. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)

Six members of the “Hole in the Wall Gang” appear in justice court after being arrested for an attempted robbery at Bertha’s gifts and home furnishings at 896 E. Sahara Ave.: front row, Frank Cullotta, left, Leo Guardino and Wayne Matecki; back row, Lawrence Neumann, left, Joe Blasko and Ernest Devino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)

Stan Hunterton, 1984. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Organized Crime Strike Force Prosecutor Stan Hunterton had never called a witness to testify without knowing what to expect.

That is, until May 24, 1982.

The move came as a surprise to everyone in the courtroom, including Hunterton himself, during a sentencing hearing for Lawrence Neumann, a member of the mob-connected “Hole in the Wall” gang.

Hunterton insists most of his work as a Strike Force prosecutor was nothing like the action-packed legal work portrayed in movies. It was heavy on diligent research and light on sudden plot twists.

I just am sure we’re gonna lose this, and therefore, lose Neumann. Stan Hunterton, Organized Crime Strike Force Prosecutor

Neumann had been convicted of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun, and Hunterton was arguing that Neumann should be denied bond pending an appeal of his conviction. However, according to Hunterton, it was seeming like he was about to lose that argument.

“I just am sure we’re gonna lose this, and therefore, lose Neumann,” Hunterton recalls. He was in need of the sort of plot twist typically limited to fictional courtrooms when FBI Special Agent Charlie Parsons entered the courtroom, tugged on Hunterton’s sleeve and asked to be put on the witness stand.

Figuring it couldn’t hurt, Hunterton decided to go against his instincts and call Parsons to the stand, having no idea what he might say.

Thinking back on this day, Hunterton admits, “This was like the movies.”

Mobbed Up, Part Nine: “Dirty Laundry”

The ninth installment of “Mobbed Up” continues the story of Frank Cullotta and his burglary crew, dubbed the “Hole in the Wall Gang.” At the end of part seven of the series, the crew had been arrested during an attempted burglary at a home furnishings store, Bertha’s, in Las Vegas.

If convicted in the Bertha’s case, Cullotta would qualify as a habitual criminal, meaning he could receive a sentence of life in prison.

